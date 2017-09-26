North Hopkins ISD Open House

The North Hopkins Junior High and High School campus will host an Open House this Thursday (Sep 28) from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Alliance Bank will provide hotdogs on site for parents, students, and community members who attend. Following the Open House, there will be another Tax Ratification (TRE) Informational Meeting in the Cafeteria at 7:00 pm. This meeting will again share the Board of Trustee’s proposal for the “tax swap” to maximize state funding without increasing the local tax rate for taxpayers.

Darin Jolly

Superintendent

North Hopkins ISD