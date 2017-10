North Hopkins ISD’s Tax Ratification proposal passed overwhelmingly Friday by a vote of 77 to 25. This vote is estimated to generate an additional $250,000 per year from Texas as a result of increasing the maintenance and operations rate by 13 cents while decreasing the Interest and sinking rate for taxpayers by 13 cents. The additional money will be used for “big ticket” items such as transportation fleet upgrades, facility updates, and parking improvements for district events.