North Lamar Color Guard Making History

The North Lamar High School Color Guard is off to a great year with incredible performances. Directed by Christian Gomez, the talented group of women is making North Lamar history as their most successful season ever.

“I have been extremely happy with their work ethic and how much they are buying into what we are doing,” said Gomez of their success. “It really started last spring and now they are seeing the benefits of their hard work.”

At the Little Elm Classic on the Lake Marching Contest on October 7, North Lamar’s Color Guard was one point away from first place after their preliminary performance.

“I told them they needed to tighten up their performance a little bit and they could come out on top after finals,” said Gomez.

And that is exactly what they did. With a stellar final’s performance, the Color Guard finished first among some of the best in the Dallas – Ft. Worth area.

Little Elm Color Guard finals results were: North Lamar (first place), Argyle (second place), Frisco (third place), followed by Lone Star/Frisco, Canton, Richardson, Lebanon Trail, Heritage/Frisco, Sherman, and Sachse.

The Color Guard continued their run on October 14 at the Princeton High School Sounds of Fall Marching Contest with two incredible and inspiring performances.

“The girls performed beautifully both times,” Gomez continued. “I was very proud of their poise and communication to the audience. It was exciting to watch!”

After both the preliminary and final performances, they were ranked first both times and won the caption awards for outstanding Color Guard at the competition.

Sounds of Fall Color Guard finals results were: North Lamar (first place), Reedy High School/Frisco (second place), Kennedale (third place), followed by Queen City, Canton, Argyle, Melissa, Wills Point, Springtown, Anna, and Sanger.