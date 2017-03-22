North Lamar Colorguard Prepares For State

The North Lamar High School Colorguard placed first in their division after competing against ten other 5A and 6A schools at Red Oak High School on March 10th.

“This was a great way to start off their spring break,” said NLHS Colorguard Director Christian Gomez. “The North Lamar Colorguard had a great performance Friday night. The reaction from the audience and judges made the girls want to finish their performance even stronger than where they started.”

Going into their state performance at Coppell High School on April 1, North Lamar’s Colorguard is ranked 16 out of 59 groups in their division.

“We have had a great season and with two weeks left in our season, the Colorguard will continue to work hard to perfect their show,” said Gomez.