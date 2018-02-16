BigTex Trailers Hiring Header
Morrell banner
Momentum New Year Sale
Nortex Tractor New Years Header
cypress basin hospice
Sulphur Springs Dodge Header “It’s That Easy”
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Roach Header
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Mattress Heaven Tax Season Sale
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

North Lamar Employees Give To Paris Animal Shelter

7 hours ago

 

North Lamar ISD teachers and staff recently raised $891 through a ‘Jean Week’ campaign for the Paris Animal Shelter. The check was presented to the Lamar County Humane Association president, Keith Flowers, and Stephanie Corley, center, this week by North Lamar representative Tammy McGuire, right.

One week each month is designated for community awareness at North Lamar ISD with focus given to one Lamar County organization. Teachers and staff pay to wear jeans that week with one hundred percent of the proceeds going to that one group.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     