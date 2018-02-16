North Lamar Employees Give To Paris Animal Shelter

North Lamar ISD teachers and staff recently raised $891 through a ‘Jean Week’ campaign for the Paris Animal Shelter. The check was presented to the Lamar County Humane Association president, Keith Flowers, and Stephanie Corley, center, this week by North Lamar representative Tammy McGuire, right.

One week each month is designated for community awareness at North Lamar ISD with focus given to one Lamar County organization. Teachers and staff pay to wear jeans that week with one hundred percent of the proceeds going to that one group.