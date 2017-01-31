Car-Mart Header
Wood Air Header
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Tri-City Charter
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Hess-Header Banner
cypress basin hospice
Adkin’s Finance

North Lamar FBLA Advances To State

1 hour ago News, Paris News

Wood Air News Sponsor

 

fbla

Two members of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) from North Lamar High School will be competing at state in March.   The team of Melody Shannon, junior, and Brock Garrison, senior, won first place in the Graphic Design Competition at the District FBLA Conference held at Region VIII in Pittsburg on January 25.  The two will compete in San Antonio for a state title.

FBLA’s mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.  The program ensures students develop the leadership skills and business knowledge they need to excel in any career.  High schoolers involved in FBLA will be prepared for college and careers through a variety of leadership, community service, and academic activities.  Serving as sponsors at North Lamar High School are Yvonne Parson and Angela Shannon.

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     