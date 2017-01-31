North Lamar FBLA Advances To State

Two members of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) from North Lamar High School will be competing at state in March. The team of Melody Shannon, junior, and Brock Garrison, senior, won first place in the Graphic Design Competition at the District FBLA Conference held at Region VIII in Pittsburg on January 25. The two will compete in San Antonio for a state title.

FBLA’s mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. The program ensures students develop the leadership skills and business knowledge they need to excel in any career. High schoolers involved in FBLA will be prepared for college and careers through a variety of leadership, community service, and academic activities. Serving as sponsors at North Lamar High School are Yvonne Parson and Angela Shannon.