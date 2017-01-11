North Lamar High School Concert Band Earns National Recognition

North Lamar High School Concert Band, directed by Jason R. Smith, has been selected as National Winner in the 2016 Citation of Excellence / National Wind Band Honors project by The Foundation for Music Education and its Board of Trustees.

The Citation of Excellence consists of the National Wind Band Honors, National Choral Honors, National Orchestra Honors, National Jazz Honors, and National Percussion Ensemble Honors. It is a competition, entered by recordings, in which the top quarter are selected as National Winners and the second quarter receive Commended Honors. This is a new category for high school non-varsity bands and has only a 6A and 5A division.

This year 236 of the finest musical ensembles in the nation entered the competition. The project has now received entries from thirty-five states. All the groups will receive recorded and written comments from the adjudicators and also a compilation recording of the performances of the National Winners.

The band adjudicator for the project was Kevin Sedatole, Director of Bands and Chair of the Conducting Area at the Michigan State University College of Music.