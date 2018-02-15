North Lamar High School Students Advance To State Solo And Ensemble Competition

Woodwind soloists earning ‘Superior’ ratings beginning front row left are Laura Carl, Kaitlyn Dority, Autumn Davis, Marli Dority, and Rachel Rogers; second row, Sophie Carl, Heather Armstrong, Cydney Holbrook, Jayden Franklin, Christi Miles, and Symphony Hill; third row, Iyanla Hawkins, Mark Howell, Chloe Blount, Cheyenne Holder, and Jaden Franklin; and fourth row, Will Culbertson, Madison Winter, Chloe Holbrook, and Nate Johnston.
Students of the North Lamar High School Band competed in the UIL Solo and Ensemble competition on Friday, February 9 in Sulphur Springs. Musicians earning a ‘Superior Rating’ for their Solo or Ensemble (group of 3 or more) performances qualified for the state solo and ensemble contest on
. March 5
Woodwind ensembles earning a ‘Superior’ rating beginning the first row left are Amanda Dean, Kallaigh Nicholson, Sarah Gentry, Marli Dority, and Gracie Blake; second row, Bailey Swindle, Heather Armstrong, Cydney Holbrook, Christi Miles, Jayden Franklin, and Alexis Moreland; third row, Allison Bright, Sean Gist, Iyanla Hawkins, Cheyenne Holder, Chloe Whisenhunt, and Stoney Shelton; and fourth row, Chloe Blount, Reece Johnson, Jeremy Bolton, Brice Loftin, Parker Freeman, and Will Rast.
Brass soloists earning a ‘Superior’ rating beginning front row left are Laura Daniel, Jerron Newberry, Felicity Sefcik, Kaylee Kent, and Armani Davis; second row, Bailee Adams, Donato Curvino, Texas Darby, and Khloe Kueckelhan; and third row, Colton Wilson, Dylan Halliday, and Seth Carter.
Brass ensembles earning a ‘Superior’ rating beginning front row left are Wesley Crites, Sarah Carl, Seth Carter, Seth Jones, and Ken Tran; second row, James Tran, Jerron Newberry, Jocelyn Gonzales-Alveno, Ashlyn Leonard, Emily Davis, and Haley Page; third row, Emily Foster, Donato Curvino, Cole Thompson, Kaitlyn Chappell, Khloe Kueckelhan, and Sean Gist; and fourth row, Stephen Stewart, Maci Burchfield, Colton Wilson, Dylan Halliday, Trent Fells, and Nick Kear.
Percussionists earning a ‘Superior’ rating beginning front row left are Alexis Jansen, Madison Semanek, Josh Kok, Kayden Yates, and Oriana Godsey; second row, McKenzie Dickson, Sophie Carl, Sydney Neuse, Aurora Davis, and Jacey Lilley; third row, Noah Felts, Ashton Carter, Jaxon Shelton, Eric Henry, Julian Tellez, and Slade Gist; and fourth row, Jake Wade, Jeremy Bolton, Brian Slater, Cade Collard, Justin Cannon, and Sam Greenwell.