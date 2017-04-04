cypress basin hospice
North Lamar HS Colorguard Places Second at State

4 mins ago News, Paris News

 

North Lamar Colorguard members placing second at state beginning front row left are Adrienne Fitzgerald, Nancy Castillo, Rebekah Reed, and Jennifer Wirges. In back are Caroline Hicks, Samantha Wisham, Brianna Grissom, Coral Smith, Kaitlyn Conlin, and Logan Liles.

The North Lamar High School Colorguard competed at the North Texas Colorguard Association State Championships in Coppell, Texas, on April 1. After having a great final performance, the Colorguard finished second behind Hebron High School, a 6A school. North Lamar was the highest scoring 4A school of the day.

“I was very pleased with their final performance of the season,” said NLHS Colorguard Director Cristian Gomez.  “These girls worked long hours getting this show just right and their hard work paid off.”

