North Lamar HS Colorguard Places Second at State

The North Lamar High School Colorguard competed at the North Texas Colorguard Association State Championships in Coppell, Texas, on April 1. After having a great final performance, the Colorguard finished second behind Hebron High School, a 6A school. North Lamar was the highest scoring 4A school of the day.

“I was very pleased with their final performance of the season,” said NLHS Colorguard Director Cristian Gomez. “These girls worked long hours getting this show just right and their hard work paid off.”