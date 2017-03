Sophomores at North Lamar High School reenact the trial and execution of Joan of Arc in 1431 AD during Pre-AP World History class. Above, Bishop Cauchon (Julian Tellez) condemns Joan of Arc (Alexis Moreland) to be burned at the stake for heresy as English officers (Will Rast, left of Joan, and Zach Figueroa, right of Joan) prevent her escape.