North Lamar ISD, Law Enforcement React to Facebook Post

2 hours ago News, Paris News

 

North Lamar ISD officials took immediate action early Tuesday morning after fifth-grade student tagged friends with a photo and short message that subsequently landed on the North Lamar’s Athletic Facebook page. The post was removed within 15 minutes, and Superintendent John McCullough and Resource Officer Mike Boaz notified The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department and the Paris Police Department. A deputy met with the child’s parent for questioning and the child was removed from the campus before school started. The gun in the picture was a BB gun.

