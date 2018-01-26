North Lamar ISD Names Lone Finalist For Superintendent

Dr. Jason Adams

North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees has named Dr. Jason Adams, as the Lone Finalist for the position of superintendent of North Lamar ISD. He is currently superintendent in Kerens. During his twenty-one year career, he was a teacher, coach, and campus administrator prior to accepting the superintendent’s position. Dr. Adams will be named superintendent in February after the required twenty-one (21) day waiting period. Dr. Adams’ family, wife Crystal and son Kolby, will be joining him. The family is looking forward to becoming active members of the Panther family.

The Board reviewed over forty applications narrowing the field and interviewing seven. At that point, three were asked to return for a second interview. After taking time to carefully consider the positive and negative of each person, the Board voted on January 25 to offer the position to Dr. Adams.

Kristi Trammel, Secretary of the Board of Trustees, spoke for the Board. “I am extremely impressed with the quality of applicants that we have received during this process. In my opinion, this process has been a great team bonding experience for us all.

Speaking personally, Trammel said, “My main focus is making sure that we pick the candidate that best fits our district and its needs.”

“I believe that I speak for all seven of us when I say that we, the school board, realize the importance of this task and assure all we will and have worked diligently to select the very best candidate for our students, staff, and community,” said Trammel.

Board member Rickey Richardson said, “Working together as a board during this process to choose the next leader of North Lamar ISD as superintendent has been, I feel, a tremendous team building experience by each board member. I feel as a board, all board members have worked hard to find the absolute best person to lead the district now and into the future. As a team of seven, all members have worked diligently together to find and hire the best candidate based on what the teachers, staff, students, and taxpayers have asked for. To be a part of this board through this experience and see how we have come together for the best interest of the children of North Lamar, our dedicated teachers, and staff, not to mention the taxpayers, has been a very rewarding experience.”

Continuing Richardson said, “We as a board would like everyone to know the School Board with the guidance of Dr. Letha Hopkins and Randy Hancock of Education Solution Services have combed through every candidate with due diligence and perseverance to ensure that we have chosen as a team of seven not only the best candidate to lead our district but also the right fit to take our district to new heights. This board worked diligently, with one goal in mind, to find the absolute best candidate to lead the district now and into the future, and at this time we are excited to say we have.”

“We believe Dr. Adams is that person, and we are very proud that he has chosen and agreed to become our next superintendent. Welcome to North Lamar, Dr. Adams!“ concluded Richardson.