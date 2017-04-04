Shumate Banner
North Lamar ISD reacts to inappropriate FB post

4 hours ago News, Paris News

Paris, Texas – North Lamar ISD took immediate action when notified of an inappropriate photograph posted to the North Lamar Athletic Facebook page around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

 

A 5th grade student tagged friends with a photo and short message that subsequently landed on the North Lamar Athletic FB page.  The post was removed within fifteen minutes, and North Lamar Superintendent John McCullough and Resource Officer Mike Boaz were immediately notified.

North Lamar ISD Superintendent John McCullough
The Lamar County Sherriff’s Department and the Paris Police Department were both notified of the incident, and a Lamar County Deputy meet the parent, who was unaware of the incident, and student in the campus parking lot.  They were escorted to the campus office for questioning.  Paris Police removed the child from the campus before school started and has since verified that a gun pictured in the posted photo was a BB gun.

McCullough commented, “We appreciate the parents’ cooperation and the very prompt response by both Lamar County Sheriff’s Department and the Paris Police Department in connection with this incident.”

