North Lamar ISD received the Eagle Award at the Annual United Way Meeting and Campaign Celebration in February. The award was given because of the District’s twenty percent increase in giving this year over last year’s campaign. Representing North Lamar from left are NLISD Assistant Superintendent Brandon Dennard, Tammy Klinkerman, Carla Coleman, Debbie Downs, Launa Doyal, Shanon Erickson, Stacy Godwin, Debbie Basden, and United Way of Lamar County Executive Director April Carl.