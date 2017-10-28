North Lamar Little Dribblers Sign Up Info

Registration forms for North Lamar Little Dribblers have been posted to the North Lamar website.

Girls in grades 3-6 may register for $40. Sign-ups will be November 11 and 18 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the NLHS B gym. Games will be on Saturdays – December 9,December 16, and every weekend in January. Playoffs will be January 27. Players will need to bring a woman’s basketball (size 6 or 28.5 inches) to practice each week. For additional information, contact Coach Harp at bharp@northlamar.net or Coach Monds at tmonds@northlamar.net or by calling 903.706.3870.

Boys in grades 4-6 may register for $40. Forms must be turned in by November 29. The draft will be will be November 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the NLHS gym. Games will be on Saturdays – December 16, every weekend in January, February 3, and championships on February 10. Each future Panther baller will need to bring their own basketball to weekly practice. For additional information, contact the NL basketball office at 903.737.2011 x 1040.

Anyone wishing to coach may sign up with the online registration forms.