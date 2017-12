In lieu of having a canned food drive this year, North Lamar Independent School District held a school-wide loose change drive with the proceeds going toward the Kiwanis Club of Paris Food Drive. The pocket change collected by students will help with food baskets for those in need during the holidays. Shown accepting a check in the amount of $858.22 from North Lamar representatives, Launa Doyal and Carla Coleman, from left, are Rudy Kessel, David Nichols, President, and Robert High.