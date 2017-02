Three students from Stone Middle School competed at the Regional Science Fair hosted by the Region 8 Educational Service Center in Pittsburg, Texas. Results, from left, are six grader Aaron McCleskey, second place with his project “Solar Oven,” seventh graderEmeri Watson, third place with her project “Is your phone harming you?,” and eighth grader Teddy Fisher, third place with his project “Breaking Bad.” All participants competed in the Physical/Chemical category.