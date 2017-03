North Lamar Officials Meet with Representatives in Austin

Members of the Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE) from Region 8 meet Monday in Austin to discuss issues being debated by lawmakers. While there the ATPE members met with Representative Gary VanDeaver and Senator Bryan Hughes.

Region 8 ATPE members enjoyed their visit with Representative Gary VanDeaver. From left are Region 8 ATPE Director and candidate for ATPE State Treasurer, Jimmy Lee from Millsap ISD, Stephanie Connot from Paris ISD, Katie Parson from Paris ISD, Representative VanDeaver, Sheila Slider from North Lamar ISD, Connie Phosay from Rivercrest ISD, and former ATPE State President Deann Lee from Millsap ISD. Not pictured are Jerry Jarrell from North Lamar ISD and Frankie Jarrell, retired from North Lamar ISD.

Listening to Senator Bryan Hughes are ATPE members Jerry Jarrell from North Lamar ISD and Stephanie Connot from Paris ISD.