North Lamar Pregame Activities Not to Miss

Football and volleyball games are sure to bring an excitement to North Lamar fans this week. On Friday the Pantherettes will play the Lady Cats at Paris with the varsity beginning at 4:30 p.m. followed by the freshman and junior varsity teams. Then the Panthers will take on the Liberty Eylau Leopards at R. L. Maddox Stadium with a number of pregame activities not to miss!

The North Lamar Athletic Booster Club will host a barbecue dinner beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the stadium parking lot. For $5.00 patrons can enjoy a Scholl’s BBQ sandwich, chips, drink and snack.

Friday night is Youth Night. Members of the Junior Panther Club will meet at 6:40 p.m. by the concession stand to run through the Panther head as a group.

Then at 6:50 p.m. Texas Oncology will show their support by making a presentation to the North Lamar athletic department.

More excitement follows at 7:15 p.m. as the Air Evac Lifeteam #139 lands a helicopter midfield to deliver the game ball to Head Football Coach Aaron Emeyabbi.

North Lamar fans will enjoy a night of football and hearing the NLHS Panther band who will be joined by the Stone Middle School eighth grade band members. Kickoff begins at 7:30 p.m.