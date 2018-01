North Lamar Head Football Coach Aaron Emeyabbi announced today that Panther punter, Travis Coston, has been selected to the 2017 4A-D1 Padilla Poll Coaches All-State Team and to the All-East Texas Smoakey.com Team. Coston made the Padilla Poll Second Team Specialist Team and the Smoakey.com Third Team Special Teams. Both selections are voted on by both writers and coaches.

During the 2017 season, Coston had 32 punts with an average of over 43 yards a punt. His longest punt was 68 yards.