North Lamar Seeks District of Innovation Plan

North Lamar ISD will be holding a public hearing, during the school board meeting, on February 13, 2017, in relation to the District of Innovation distinction. A brief overview of what the District of Innovation distinction means and what exemptions the district will possibly pursue will be given at the beginning of the public hearing. After the public hearing, the school board will vote if the district will continue to work towards the distinction and call for the creation of a council.

If the council is created, there will be another public hearing on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at4:00 p.m. The council will listen to comments and then go into a meeting. The meeting will conclude with a vote on the District of Innovation Plan.