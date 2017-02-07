Header- Mark Patrick
Hess-Header Banner
Shumate Banner
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Tri-City Charter
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Adkin’s Finance
Wood Air Header
Car-Mart Header

North Lamar Seeks District of Innovation Plan

10 hours ago News, Paris News

Wood Air News Sponsor

 

NLISD

North Lamar ISD will be holding a public hearing, during the school board meeting, on February 13, 2017, in relation to the District of Innovation distinction. A brief overview of what the District of Innovation distinction means and what exemptions the district will possibly pursue will be given at the beginning of the public hearing. After the public hearing, the school board will vote if the district will continue to work towards the distinction and call for the creation of a council.

 

If the council is created, there will be another public hearing on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at4:00 p.m. The council will listen to comments and then go into a meeting. The meeting will conclude with a vote on the District of Innovation Plan.

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     