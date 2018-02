North Lamar High School’s Pre AP World History students celebrated their recent studies of the Medieval Renaissance periods by hosting a fair complete with food, drink, costumes, music, and trivia. By recreating the atmosphere of the Medieval Renaissance periods, students were able to take fair goers on a journey back in time for a glimpse of the past.

Dressed in costume and offering a sample of food and drink, beginning left, are sophomores Jerika Johnson, Jaycie Proctor, and Avery Gurley.