North Lamar Students Selected As Texas All-State Musicians

Seth Carter, Jayden Franklin, Seth Jones, and Sen Gist, members of the North Lamar High School Band and Choir, will perform with the Texas All-State Choirs, Bands, and Orchestras in San Antonio, Saturday, February 17, 2018, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center as part of the 2018 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Clinic/Convention. They were chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels.

Both Jones and Hildreth are members of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 19,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin. Jones has been Director of Bands for North Lamar ISD for the past 31 years. Hildreth has been Director of North Lamar’s Choirs since 2005.

Students selected to perform in the All-State concerts, sponsored by TMEA, have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level with All-State being the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. 1,780 students are selected through a competitive process that begins with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of the 15 band, orchestra, and choir ensembles. In a competitive process hosted by 33 TMEA Regions throughout the state, individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advance from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.5% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.