North Lamar Students Witness History in the Making

1 day ago News, Paris News

Jennifer Haynie’s second grade students at Everett Elementary wear red, white and blue hats and wave flags while FaceTiming Everett teacher Taylor Bland. Bland left Wednesday evening to attend the week’s activities in Washington D.C.
A picture of the United States Capitol was taken by Everett Elementary teacher Taylor Bland, who is attending the presidential inauguration. Bland has been sharing her experiences of the activities leading up to the presidential inauguration through FaceTime with the students at Everett.
Students at Cecil Everett Elementary FaceTimed second grade teacher Taylor Bland who is attending the activities leading up to Inauguration Day this week.  The young students may not realize that they are witnessing history in the making, but they are expressing their excitement all the same.  So as not to miss the swearing in of the 45th President of the United States, viewing opportunities of the presidential inauguration from beginning to end have been set up on all campuses for North Lamar ISD students and staff.

