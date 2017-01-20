North Lamar Students Witness History in the Making

Students at Cecil Everett Elementary FaceTimed second grade teacher Taylor Bland who is attending the activities leading up to Inauguration Day this week. The young students may not realize that they are witnessing history in the making, but they are expressing their excitement all the same. So as not to miss the swearing in of the 45th President of the United States, viewing opportunities of the presidential inauguration from beginning to end have been set up on all campuses for North Lamar ISD students and staff.