North Lamar Symphonic Band Receives National Recognition

North Lamar High School Symphonic Band, directed by Randy Jones, has been selected as National Winner in the 2016 Mark of Excellence / National Wind Band Honors project by The Foundation for Music Education and its Board of Trustees.

The Mark of Excellence consists of the National Wind Band Honors, National Choral Honors, National Orchestra Honors, National Jazz Honors, and National Percussion Ensemble Honors. It is a competition, entered by recordings, in which the top quarter are selected as National Winners and the second quarter receive Commended Honors.

This year 236 of the finest musical ensembles in the nation entered the competition. The project has now received entries from thirty-five states. All the groups will receive recorded and written comments from the adjudicators and also a compilation recording of the performances of the National Winners.

The band adjudicators for the project were Paula Crider, retired Director of the University of Texas Longhorn Band, Professor Gary Green, Emeritus Professor of Music and Director of Bands at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, and James Keene, retired Director of Bands from the University of Illinois School of Music.