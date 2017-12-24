North Lamar Tuna Players Perform Christmas concert in Dallas

During the holiday break, several North Lamar band students participated in 40th Annual Tuba Christmas held at Thanksgiving Square in Downtown Dallas. The concert was very December 22 at 12:00pm and included over 200 tuba and euphonium players. The event was organized by Dr. Jeff Baker, tuba/euphonium professor at TAMU-Commerce.

2017 is the 44th anniversary for TUBACHRISTMAS concerts/events which are presented throughout the world. The first TUBACHRISTMAS was conducted by Paul Lavalle in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink on Sunday, December 22, 1974.

Pictured left to right

Front row: Carter Preston, Donato Curvino, Colton Wilson and Band director Jason R.

Smith

Back row: Kris Kirby, Seth Jones, Seth Carter, Ken Tran, and former student & current member of TAMU marching band Ty Rast.