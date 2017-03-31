North Lamar wins District UIL Academic Competition

In the closest competition in the history of UIL District 14 4A, the North Lamar High School Academic Team earned the 2017 District Championship at Texarkana College on Friday, March 24. The 28 member team from North Lamar edged out Pleasant Grove by 4 points to capture their 11th district championship in the last twelve years.
“Strong performances by students from North Lamar, Pleasant Grove, Atlanta, and Paris created an exciting see-saw battle that continued throughout the day,” said NL UIL coach Dennis Hodgkiss. “The issue was not decided until the late afternoon on Friday when the last event was completed in an amazingly close competition during which three different schools held the lead at one time or the other.”
The top three individual winners and the top team in each event will go on to compete at region on Saturday, April 8, on the campus of Texas A&M University Commerce. North Lamar students placing were:
Kylie Jackson – 10th in Accounting
Coral Smith – 12th in Accounting
Jess Chollet – 4th in Calculator, 10th in Mathematics, 6th in Number Sense
Heather Armstrong – 10th in Calculator, 2nd in Mathematics, 5th in Number Sense, 2nd
in Science, Top Chemistry Score, Top Physics Score
Rael Memnon – 11th in Calculator, 4th in Literary Criticism
Abraham Prado – 9th in Current Events
Sam Greenwell – 11th in Current Events, 9th in Mathematics, 12th in Number Sense
Colin Hodgkiss – 4th in Computer Applications, 12th in Social Studies
Mason Remaley – 6th in Computer Applications
Hope Ricketts – 2nd in Editorial Writing, 1st in Headline Writing
Alison Thrasher – 5th in Editorial Writing
Jericka Johnson – 5th in Feature Writing
Megan Grogan – 5th in Headline Writing
Taylor White – 1st in Literary Criticism
Kyra Conlin – 2nd in Literary Criticism
Landon Carter – 7th in Literary Criticism
Ty Rast – 10th in Science
Steele Musgrove – 1st in Spelling
Laura Carl – 8th in Spelling
North Lamar Teams – 2nd in Science, 1st in Literary Criticism, 3rd in Calculator, 3rd in
Mathematics, 2nd in Number Sense
North Lamar UIL Academic Coaches are Teresa Bussell (Science), Cody Head (One Act Play), Carolyn Hiller (Number Sense, Calculator, Math), Kristi Hodgkiss ( Speech and Debate), Steven Jones (Current Events), Cheryl LaRue (Journalism, Ready Writing), Sandra Patterson (Spelling), Pam Tuttle (Prose and Poetry), Dennis Hodgkiss (Social Studies), and Linda Winfrey (Literary Criticism).