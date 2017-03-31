North Lamar wins District UIL Academic Competition

In the closest competition in the history of UIL District 14 4A, the North Lamar High School Academic Team earned the 2017 District Championship at Texarkana College on Friday, March 24. The 28 member team from North Lamar edged out Pleasant Grove by 4 points to capture their 11th district championship in the last twelve years.

“Strong performances by students from North Lamar, Pleasant Grove, Atlanta, and Paris created an exciting see-saw battle that continued throughout the day,” said NL UIL coach Dennis Hodgkiss. “The issue was not decided until the late afternoon on Friday when the last event was completed in an amazingly close competition during which three different schools held the lead at one time or the other.”

The top three individual winners and the top team in each event will go on to compete at region on Saturday, April 8, on the campus of Texas A&M University Commerce. North Lamar students placing were:

Kylie Jackson – 10th in Accounting

Coral Smith – 12th in Accounting

Jess Chollet – 4th in Calculator, 10th in Mathematics, 6th in Number Sense

Heather Armstrong – 10th in Calculator, 2nd in Mathematics, 5th in Number Sense, 2nd

in Science, Top Chemistry Score, Top Physics Score

Rael Memnon – 11th in Calculator, 4th in Literary Criticism

Abraham Prado – 9th in Current Events

Sam Greenwell – 11th in Current Events, 9th in Mathematics, 12th in Number Sense

Colin Hodgkiss – 4th in Computer Applications, 12th in Social Studies

Mason Remaley – 6th in Computer Applications

Hope Ricketts – 2nd in Editorial Writing, 1st in Headline Writing

Alison Thrasher – 5th in Editorial Writing

Jericka Johnson – 5th in Feature Writing

Megan Grogan – 5th in Headline Writing

Taylor White – 1st in Literary Criticism

Kyra Conlin – 2nd in Literary Criticism

Landon Carter – 7th in Literary Criticism

Ty Rast – 10th in Science

Steele Musgrove – 1st in Spelling

Laura Carl – 8th in Spelling

North Lamar Teams – 2nd in Science, 1st in Literary Criticism, 3rd in Calculator, 3rd in

Mathematics, 2nd in Number Sense

North Lamar UIL Academic Coaches are Teresa Bussell (Science), Cody Head (One Act Play), Carolyn Hiller (Number Sense, Calculator, Math), Kristi Hodgkiss ( Speech and Debate), Steven Jones (Current Events), Cheryl LaRue (Journalism, Ready Writing), Sandra Patterson (Spelling), Pam Tuttle (Prose and Poetry), Dennis Hodgkiss (Social Studies), and Linda Winfrey (Literary Criticism).