Hess-Header Banner
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Tri-City Charter
cypress basin hospice

North Lamar Wins RRV Cutting Torch Competition

3 hours ago News, Paris News

 

RRV Cutting Torch Winners representing North Lamar High School beginning left are second place winner Juan Cervantes, first place instructor Patt Swain, and first place winner Tiler Crider.

Welding students and instructors from Lamar, Delta and Red River counties competed in the Cutting Torch Competition on Wednesday to kick off the Red River Valley Fair.  Winners of the competition were North Lamar High School juniors Tiler Crider, who won first place and received a torch set, and Juan Cervantes, who won second and received a welding hood.  NLHS instructor Patt Swaim took first place in the Teacher’s Division and won a Yeti cooler.  Approximately 75 student and eight instructors competed.

North Lamar High School welding students and their instructor competed against surrounding counties in the Red River Valley Fair Cutting Torch Competition.

suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     