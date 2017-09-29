North Lamar Wins RRV Cutting Torch Competition

Welding students and instructors from Lamar, Delta and Red River counties competed in the Cutting Torch Competition on Wednesday to kick off the Red River Valley Fair. Winners of the competition were North Lamar High School juniors Tiler Crider, who won first place and received a torch set, and Juan Cervantes, who won second and received a welding hood. NLHS instructor Patt Swaim took first place in the Teacher’s Division and won a Yeti cooler. Approximately 75 student and eight instructors competed.