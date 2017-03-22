North Lamar’s Cinderella Project Accepting Prom Dress Donations

Formal and party wear donations are now being accepted for The Cinderella Project. High school girls who will be attending their school’s prom will have the opportunity to shop locally from an array of new and gently worn dresses. And, the best thing, there is no money exchanged!

The Cinderella Project was the brainstorm of North Lamar parent Johnna McNeal and NLHS instructor Sandra Patterson when they realized that dresses could be recycled and made available for every girl who wanted to attend that one special dance of the year.

“The only requirement is that they attend the prom,” said Project Coordinator Patterson.

Located at Immanuel Baptist Church at 1771 Bonham Street, the temporary store will open its doors Saturday, April 1 and Saturday, April 8 from3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Donations for dresses three years old and newer may be taken to The Cinderella Project during shop hours or given to Patterson at North Lamar High School. Tax receipts may be obtained by contacting Johnna McNeal at Malnory and McNeal on the corner of Clarksville Street and 17th Street S.E.

“The Cinderella Project was established several years ago because every girl deserves a happily ever after and is worthy of feeling like a princess,” said Patterson. “Not only is the shop a good place to find a dress at no cost, but it is an avenue for others to donate their formal wear for a great cause. We encourage every girl in the area to stop by and shop our beautiful dresses.”