North Lamar High School Pantherette, Adrianna Evans, will join the Central Baptist College Mustangs soccer team as a midfielder in the fall of 2018. CBC is located in Conway, Arkansas, and is in the American Midwest Conference.

With Evans, as she signs, is her father, Jason Evans, and grandmother, Deedee Flautt. Coaches showing their support in the back are NL Athletic Director Aaron Emeyabbi, Coach Samantha Ballard, and Coach Caleb Ballard.