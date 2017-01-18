North Lamar’s F.O.R. Club Spreads Kindness to Family

Members of the North Lamar High School F.O.R. Club raised money through cash donations for former coach Lance Johnson who has Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) disease. Above, F.O.R. president, Preston Hodges (left), presents a check in the amount of $1,025.39 to Johnson’s wife, Cari (right).

North Lamar High School’s Friends of Rachel (F.O.R.) Club was established in the fall of 2010 and named after Rachel Scott, the first person killed at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999. Scott set an example for others with her random acts of kindness and compassion. The goal of North Lamar’s F.O.R. Club is to help others in need through fundraising efforts and community involvement.