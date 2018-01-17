cypress basin hospice
North Lamar’s Powerlifting Team Begins Strong

4 hours ago News, Paris News, Sports

 

The North Lamar girl’s powerlifting team placed fourth out of 23 teams who competed in the Sulphur Springs Invitational. Team members beginning front row left are Kaley Hudson, Mara Leonard, Ivie Allmon, and Ashtin Stutsman; second row, Kamry Oliver, Chloe Resendiz, Allie Blount, Emma Doyal, Ella Amis, Kimber Scott, and Desiree Fendley; and back row, Baileigh Hevron, Celina Cervantes, and Mallory Blake.

North Lamar’s girls and boys powerlifting teams competed in the Sulphur Springs Invitational on Saturday, January 13, winning two individual championships and the girl’s team placing fourth out of 23 teams. Winning first in their weight class were Jaxon Hevron, ranked first in the state, and Emma Doyal, first career meet.

Placing first at the Sulphur Springs Powerlifting Invitational are North Lamar’s Jaxon Hevron and Emma Doyal.

          Other members of the boy’s team who placed in their weight class were Hunter Moore, second, Jaden Brown, third, and Joey Haley, fourth.  Celina Cervantes and Baileigh Hevron each took third place in their weight class for the girl’s team.  Coaches for the powerlifting teams are Katie Emeyabbi and Thomas Cooper.

