North Lamar’s Powerlifting Team Begins Strong

North Lamar’s girls and boys powerlifting teams competed in the Sulphur Springs Invitational on Saturday, January 13, winning two individual championships and the girl’s team placing fourth out of 23 teams. Winning first in their weight class were Jaxon Hevron, ranked first in the state, and Emma Doyal, first career meet.

Other members of the boy’s team who placed in their weight class were Hunter Moore, second, Jaden Brown, third, and Joey Haley, fourth. Celina Cervantes and Baileigh Hevron each took third place in their weight class for the girl’s team. Coaches for the powerlifting teams are Katie Emeyabbi and Thomas Cooper.