NOrth Texas Pair Arrested On Hopkins County Drug Charges

A Fort Woman woman and a Joshua man were arrested on felony drug charges after they were stopped for a traffic violation on I-30 by a Hopkins County deputy. The deputy became suspicious of the pair and asked for permission to search the vehicle, which was denied. A Cumby PD K-9 was called to the scene and alerted on the vehicle the subsequent search turned up several baggies of methamphetamine in the vehicle. 25 year old Joshua Horton and 51 year old Sharon June Horton were charged with possession of a controlled substances. Sharon Horton attempted to eat some of the evidence and was charged with tampering with evidence. They remain in the Hopkins County jail.