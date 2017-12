A Grayson County Judge has sentenced a man convicted of poaching a big white-tailed buck to spend every weekend of hunting season in jail for the next five years. In addition to five years of probation, and over $18,000 in civil restitution penalty, 34-year-old John Walker Drinnon, of Whitesboro, also received five years probation. Drinnon admitted to killing a 19-point buck with a rifle in an archery-only county while trespassing on private property.