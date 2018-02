A Northeast Texas man has pleaded guilty in connection with the Bowie County fatal crash in that claimed the life of 53-year-old Edie Morgan and seriously injured her husband. Tyler Reed Pate, 24, of Queen City, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for intoxication assault and 13 years for intoxication manslaughter by Bowie County District Judge John Tidwell. The sentences will be served concurrently.