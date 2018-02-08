Northeast Texas Trail Construction Has Begun in Red River County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that work begins this week on another portion of the Northeast Texas Trail, in Red River County.

The contractor, Sammy Gist Enterprises, Clarksville, Texas, was granted 113 working days to complete this project valued at more than $500,000. The target completion date for this project is June 2018, weather permitting, TxDOT officials said. The contractor will construct a shared-use recreation path along the route of an abandoned rail line. This 9.1-mile-long trail will run from County Road 2113 at the Lamar-Red River County line eastward to FM 2120 in Bagwell, Texas.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are advised to pay particular attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and go through work zones. Flagmen will be directing traffic, as necessary, on roadways that intersect the trail path. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems. Work crews will maintain access to adjacent properties at all times, officials said.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.