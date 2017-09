A former Mesquite Middle School teacher’s aide who faked having cancer and took a car and donations from staff and students has been indicted on a count of theft of property. Kevin MaBone, 56, had told school administrators he needed a few days off to have surgery for prostate cancer. When teachers and staff learned about his plight they rallied together and raised more than $11,000 and a local business donated a used car to help MaBone.