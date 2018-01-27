NTCC Host A Blood Drive

Northeast Texas Community College to host blood drive with Carter BloodCare

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (January 25, 2018) – Less than four percent of eligible donors give blood, according to Carter BloodCare. In the winter months, it is especially challenging to encourage folks to take time for blood donation. And the request for blood products by hospitals, for their patients, does not wane. Daily, more than 600 patients require blood transfusions for serious health concerns. For this reason, healthy volunteer blood donors are in high demand in January and continue to give a priceless New Year’s blessing: the gift of life.

Northeast Texas Community College is hosting a blood drive from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm Tuesday (Jan 30) at FM 1735, Chapel Hill Road, in the Student Union Building parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Rico Willis at (903) 434-8265.

Giving blood on behalf of a loved one undergoing medical care, in memory of a friend, or just to say thanks for good health, are life-saving reasons to donate blood. These are also among the reasons offered, by some of our frequent blood donors, as to why they return every 56 days.

It takes about an hour to give one pint of whole blood. Blood transfusion can do more than save a life – it can provide hope and renewed energy for folks who battle a chronic blood disorder, or undergo cancer and surgical treatments.

Remember to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government-issued photo ID each time they give blood.

Potential blood donors may volunteer to begin at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may donate independently, and there is no upper age limit for giving blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is a community based, non-profit blood center that provides life-saving transfusion resources to more than 200 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The 501(c)(3) organization is one of the most extensive blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 300,000 blood products annually to meet patients’ treatment requirements. Carter BloodCare’s services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. The AABB, including a laboratory with accreditation for molecular testing of red cell antigens, accredited the center. It is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is a member of America’s Blood Centers.