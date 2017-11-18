NTCC’s Board Names President

The NTCC Board of Trustees is pictured with Dr. Ron Clinton, who was named the sole finalist for president Wednesday night. Pictured (from left) is Jerry Webster, Sid Greer, Sondra Fowler, Dr. Dan McCauley, Clinton, Gov. Bill Ratliff, Chuck Johns and Robin Sharp.

Dr. Ron Clinton has been named the sole finalist to become the next president of Northeast Texas Community College. The NTCC Board of Trustees voted to move forward with hiring Clinton for the post at a special-called board meeting Wednesday night. He has served as interim president of the college since September 1.

State law requires the college to give a 21-day notice of announcing a sole finalist before appointing a new president.

“It is a unanimous decision for the board to hire Dr. Clinton. He brings accountability, vision for the future and he has a proven track record of working well with the faculty,” Dr. Dan McCauley, Chairman of the NTCC Board, said.

Clinton joined the NTCC faculty when the college opened in 1985, teaching music, humanities, and philosophy before assuming the position of Executive Vice President of Instruction in 2009. Before his time at NTCC, Clinton had a career as a concert pianist, traveling extensively throughout the United States, Asia, and South America. He earned his Master’s and Doctor’s Degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Stephen F. Austin State University.

“I am both humbled and extremely excited to have been selected by our Board of Trustees to serve as the next President of NTCC. The College already has an impressive legacy of providing quality and affordable educational opportunities to our students and community. I look forward to building on those successes as we continue to work together in partnership with our community to make NTCC the premier community college in Northeast Texas,” Clinton said.

The presidency became available when Dr. Brad Johnson resigned in September after nine years in the position. The Board will act on the appointment after the expiration of the 21-day waiting period.