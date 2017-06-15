NY Police Department Needs Your Help

Investigators with the Greece NY Police Department are asking for your help in identifying an unknown child found in 1976.

On March 9, 1976, authorities found the skeletal remains of a young child inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY. Greece is a neighborhood just outside of Rochester, NY.

As part of its ongoing search, law enforcement and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children facilitated isotope testing on the child’s remains. The results indicated that he might not have been local to the New York area. He likely spent the first years of his life in the U.S. Northwest (blue) and the last years of his life in the U.S. Southeast (red). See map above:

Greece Police Department worked with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have the child’s DNA tested, confirming the child is male.

He had brown hair and was found wearing a light blue pajama top with a deer design on the left chest area. He wore a plastic diaper that fastened with two stainless steel diaper pins.

He had a prominent bulge in the back left region of his skull creating a large skull abnormality. While it’s not clear what caused it, it likely meant the child could not walk and had developmental deficiencies.

NCMEC is releasing a facial reconstruction showing how the child may have looked in life.

Anyone with tips should call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).