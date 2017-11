Two East Texas men were arrested over the weekend after they were observed by an off-duty Longview Police Officer running from a convenience store. The officer called 911 and learned the store had been held up at gunpoint. The officer then took the two men into custody. Christopher Lawrence Williams, 25, of Kilgore, and 18-year-old Corey Tremayne Lilly, of Longview, had stolen, cash, beer, and cigarettes during the holdup.