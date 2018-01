mugshot not available

An Ohio couple has been arrested by Hopkins County Deputies on money laundering and drug charges after a traffic stop for an equipment violation on I-30. A deputy saw a syringe containing suspected heroin and was told there were more drugs in the vehicle. A search also turned up more than $180,000 in in a duffel bag. Jerrica Danielle Papenfuse, 29, and Elias Moreno were arrested. Both have been released after posting bail.