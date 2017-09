Greenville Police located a suspect on I-30 who was wanted on outstanding warrants from Oklahoma, and a pursuit began when the suspect refused to stop. The suspect wrecked his vehicle into a ditch on CR 2260 and fled on foot. With the assistance of DPS, Hunt County deputies and the TDCJ out of Bonham, the suspect was found hiding in a field. Lloyd Wayne Tilman, of Mustang Oklahoma, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and several felonies and misdemeanors. His bonds total $80,000.