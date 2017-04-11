One Dead In East Texas Crash

DPS Press Release

On April 10, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM, state troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on FM-3053 in Gregg County, three miles south of Liberty City. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jason Hart, 31 years-old of Tyler, was traveling south on FM-3053 while a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Marion Collins, 37 years-old of Gladewater, was traveling north on the same roadway.

For an unknown reason, the vehicles collided front left to front left in the middle of the roadway. Harts’ vehicle rolled over coming to rest on its top in the middle of the roadway facing east. Collins’ vehicle went off the roadway to the east into the barditch. A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Luciano Soto-Hernandez, 38 years-old of Jacksonville, towing a flatbed trailer was also traveling south on FM-3053 approaching Collins’ vehicle as it was rolling. The rolling vehicle struck the right passenger side of the Chevrolet.

As a result of the crash, Collins was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Talyna Carlson, her body was taken to Radar Funeral Home in Kilgore. A 5 year-old female passenger in Collins’ vehicle was transported to ETMC-Tyler in serious condition.

Hart was transported to Good Shepherd-Longview in serious condition.

Soto-Hernandez and his passengers were uninjured.

The crash continues to be under investigation.