One Dead In East Texas Crash

From Department Of Public Safety

At approximately 9:46 Monday morning, Troopers were dispatched to a fatality crash at the intersection of SL-390 and Houston Street in the city of Marshall. Troopers advise that the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, identified as Shane Hudson, 43, of Marshall was traveling west on Houston street at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the intersection of SL-390. Hudson’s vehicle collided with a northbound 2007 Chevrolet work van driven by Mauro Beltran, 36, of Marshall. The impact ejected Hudson. Hudson was transported to Christus Good Shephard –Marshall where he was later pronounced dead by Judge Watkins. Beltran was transported to Christus Good Shephard –Marshall where he was treated and released. The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available for release at this time.