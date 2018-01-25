Morrell banner
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Roach Header
Carmart January Banner
cypress basin hospice
Mattress Heaven Tax Season Sale
Momentum New Year Sale
Hess-Header Banner
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

One Dead In Hopkins County Crash

6 hours ago

 

 


Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash late Wednesday afternoon on CR 2408, about four miles from Winnsboro. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Andrew Scott Budz, was traveling west on CR 2408 when the vehicle left the roadway on the north side. The driver over-corrected to the left. The vehicle then crossed over the roadway and into the south side ditch. The vehicle continued traveling west before entering a creek and striking an embankment. Andrew S. Budz, a 66-year-old male from Pickton, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene by JP BJ Teer. No additional information available at this time.

Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     