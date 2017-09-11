One Dead in NE Texas Motorcycle – 18 Wheeler Crash

State Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on IH-20 i near Longview at about 1:25 Monday morning. The preliminary investigative report indicates that a 2013 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer driven by 63-yearold Junior E. Jones of Quitman, was traveling eastbound on IH-20 when it came upon a possibly disabled 1999 Honda Rebel motorcycle standing in the middle of the right lane of traffic with its rider, identified as Joel R. Choate of Gladewater. The truck struck the motorcycle and its rider. Choate was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.