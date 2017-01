One person was killed Tuesday night shortly before 8pm in an officer involved shooting in Upshur County. State Troopers and a deputy responded to a welfare concern on Cottonwood Road near Gilmer. They were confronted by a man when they arrived on the scene and shots were fired. State Troopers have confirmed that no officers were injured in the incident, THe deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave and Texas Rangers will conduct the investigation into the incident.