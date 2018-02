A 38 year old Sulphur Springs man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting early Saturday morning. Officer responded to the scene on Pampa Street at about 4am and the man was pronounced dead at about 4:25 by Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer. A suspect has been arrested but no names have been released. Texas Ranger John Vance and Sulphur Springs PD Detectives are investigating the incident.