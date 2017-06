An 82-year-old Paris man was killed and two people injured Sunday in a collision in the 4600 block of SE Loop 286 in Paris. Billy Kilpatrick, 82, of Paris, 22-year-old Linda Godinez of Paris and 19-year-old Brelan Brown-Ibarra were transported to the local hospital where Kilpatrick died from his injuries. The two women’s injuries were not life-threatening. Codarrious Hill, 21, was not injured.